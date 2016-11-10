Ollie Schniederjans‘ textbook chip-in birdie at the OHL Classic
In the opening round of the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Ollie Schniederjans pops in his chip shot from off the green for birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet