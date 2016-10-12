Ollie Schniederjans poised for PGA TOUR success

While he may not be the first from the class of 2011 to make a name for himself on the PGA TOUR, Ollie Schniederjans is set to turn heads in the 2016-17 season.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour