Moving Day, Henley goes low & Smith’s blast

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Day 3 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where several players proved it was moving day, including Russell Henley who carded a 63, while Cameron Smith wowed us with the long ball.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour