Morgan Hoffmann holes out for an albatross at Safeway
In the opening round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Morgan Hoffmann holes out from 251 yards for a double eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet