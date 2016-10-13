Morgan Hoffmann holes out for an albatross at Safeway

In the opening round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Morgan Hoffmann holes out from 251 yards for a double eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour