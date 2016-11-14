Monkeying around in Mayakoba, DJ’s music video & Spieth’s trick shot
In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the OHL Classic in Mayakoba, where the monkeys were the star of the show, meanwhile Dustin Johnson dropped a new music video and Jordan Spieth shoots hoops his own way.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour