Monkeying around in Mayakoba, DJ’s music video & Spieth’s trick shot

Golf
In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the OHL Classic in Mayakoba, where the monkeys were the star of the show, meanwhile Dustin Johnson dropped a new music video and Jordan Spieth shoots hoops his own way.

