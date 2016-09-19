Michael Thompson’s birdie from the bunker leads Shots of the Week
Check out the Top 5 shots of the week from the Albertsons Boise Open, featuring Trey Mullinax, Mark Wilson, Andrew “Beef” Johnston, Grayson Murray and Michael Thompson.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet