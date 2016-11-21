Mackenzie Hughes wins on the third playoff hole at The RSM Classic
On the third playoff hole of The RSM Classic 2016, Mackenzie Hughes makes par from off the green on the par-3 17th hole. This putt would eventually be the difference maker and lead to Hughes’ first PGA TOUR victory.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour