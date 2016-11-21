Mackenzie Hughes wins on the third playoff hole at The RSM Classic

On the third playoff hole of The RSM Classic 2016, Mackenzie Hughes makes par from off the green on the par-3 17th hole. This putt would eventually be the difference maker and lead to Hughes’ first PGA TOUR victory.

