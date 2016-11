European Tour’s Billy is back with his biggest little interview yet. Find out what happened when Billy met Rory McIlroy at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai with his cheekiest interview ever.

► SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/Everyshotimaginable

► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheEuropeanTour/

► TWITTER https://twitter.com/EuropeanTour