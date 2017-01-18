Linkin Park’s Dave Farrell plays golf with Brendan Steele

Golf
Prior to getting his 2017 calendar year schedule underway, Brendan Steele relaxes in native California with longtime friend, and Linkin Park bassist, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, to enjoy a quiet round of golf.

