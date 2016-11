The 2016 Race to Dubai is all over but here’s what happened in an eventful and entertaining week at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Tom Greaves takes you through the funniest and most entertaining #SeasonPass moments in Dubai!

► SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/Everyshotimaginable

► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheEuropeanTour/

► TWITTER https://twitter.com/EuropeanTour