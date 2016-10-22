Kevin Na’s amazing ace on No. 8 at CIMB

Golf
In the third round of the 2016 CIMB Classic, Kevin Na’s perfect shot from off the tee goes in for a hole-in-one on the 177-yard, par-3 8th hole.

