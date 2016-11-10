Keegan Bradley’s brilliant chip-in eagle at the OHL Classic

Golf
In the opening round of the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Keegan Bradley holes out for eagle from off the green on the par-5 13th hole.

