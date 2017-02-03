Justin Thomas throws a dart on No. 16 at Waste Management

Golf
In the opening round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas makes the crowd erupt after putting his 168-yard tee shot to within 2 feet on the famous par-3 16th hole.

