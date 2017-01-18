Justin Thomas’ success through the years

With three wins in four starts to kick off his 2016-17 campaign, Justin Thomas has set the golfing world on fire. But before the Alabama alum saw success, he dealt with his fair share of struggles to get to where he is today.

