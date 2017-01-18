Justin Thomas going low to start 2016-17 season

To begin his 2016-17 season, Justin Thomas is dismantling golf courses. In just 20 rounds to begin his season, Thomas has tallied four rounds of 64 or lower, including a 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

