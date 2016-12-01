Jordan Spieth’s 2nd chip-in for the day at Hero World Challenge
In the opening round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, Jordan Spieth uses the same wedge and gets the same result as he did on No. 9 with a chip-in on the par-4 13th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet