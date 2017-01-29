Jon Rahm’s incredible eagle finish on the 72nd hole at Farmers
In the final round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm finds the edge of the cup from 60 feet for eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet