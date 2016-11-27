Jimmy Walker stuffs his tee shot in tight at ISPS HANDA

In his final round four-ball match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Jimmy Walker’s 187-yard tee shot takes a peek at the cup on the par-3 6th hole, resulting in a tap-in birdie.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour