Jim Furyk’s near ace on No. 12 at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2016, Jim Fuyrk’s 210-yard tee shot almost rolls straight into the cup and lips out on the par-3 12th hole of the Seaside Course, resulting in a tap-in birdie.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour