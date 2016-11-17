Jim Furyk’s near ace on No. 12 at The RSM Classic

In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2016, Jim Fuyrk’s 210-yard tee shot almost rolls straight into the cup and lips out on the par-3 12th hole of the Seaside Course, resulting in a tap-in birdie.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour