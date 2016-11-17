Jim Furyk’s excellent approach on No. 18 at The RSM Classic

In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2016, Jim Furyk’s second shot from 183 yards out rolls on the edge of the cup nearly rolling in on the par-5 18th hole of the Seaside Course, resulting in a tap-in birdie putt.

