Jim Furyk honored with 2016 Payne Stewart Award

Golf
To go along with Jim Furyk’s historic 58 at Travelers, he has also been recognized for his strong character off the course as well. Through his countless charitable efforts, Furyk embodies the values and traditions that Payne Stewart always believed in.

