Jason Day’s 70-foot birdie putt at The Barclays is No. 10 shot of 2016

In the final round of The Barclays, Jason Day sinks an unbelievable 70-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole a Bethpage State Park’s Black Course.

NOTE: This list of best shots does not include major championships.

