Jason Day’s 70-foot birdie putt at The Barclays is No. 10 shot of 2016
In the final round of The Barclays, Jason Day sinks an unbelievable 70-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole a Bethpage State Park’s Black Course.
NOTE: This list of best shots does not include major championships.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour