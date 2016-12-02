J.B. Holmes takes 2 attempts for chip-in at Hero World Challenge
In the second round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, J.B Homes fails with his first chip shot but makes up for it with the second to save par on the par-4 7th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet