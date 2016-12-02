J.B. Holmes takes 2 attempts for chip-in at Hero World Challenge

In the second round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, J.B Homes fails with his first chip shot but makes up for it with the second to save par on the par-4 7th hole.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour