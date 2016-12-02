J.B. Holmes chips in for eagle at Hero World Challenge
In the second round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, J.B. Holmes cards eagle after holing his greenside chip at the par-5 6th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet