Inside the ropes: TOUR Championship Final Round

Leading into the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Dustin Johnson sat atop of the leaderboard with Rory McIlroy just 2 shots back. What occurred during the final round at East Lake may go down as one of the most memorable finishes in FedExCup history.

