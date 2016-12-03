Highlights | Tiger Woods rides the birdie wave at Hero World Challenge
In the third round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods opened strong with three-straight birdies and looked great making the turn then stumbled on the back nine ultimately closing with a double bogey.
