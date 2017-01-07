Highlights | Thomas, Moore tied at the top at SBS

Golf
In the second round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore felt at ease as they both posted a 67-67 to grab a share of the lead heading into the weekend.

