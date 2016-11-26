Highlights | The Danes continue to dominate at ISPS HANDA World Cup
In their third round foursomes match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen maintained their top position by playing aggressive and will sleep on a four-shot lead over Team USA.
