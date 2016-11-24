Highlights | Team Spain grabs the solo lead at ISPS HANDA World Cup
In their opening foursomes match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello grab the solo lead with a tricky putt on No. 18 for a 3-under 69. Team USA sits one back while Team Australia is T-14.
