Highlights | Team Spain grabs the solo lead at ISPS HANDA World Cup

In their opening foursomes match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello grab the solo lead with a tricky putt on No. 18 for a 3-under 69. Team USA sits one back while Team Australia is T-14.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour