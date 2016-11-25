Highlights | Team Denmark combine for 60 at ISPS HANDA World Cup
In their second round four ball match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen came out firing rolling it in from everywhere to post an impressive 12-under 60 to grab the lead by three over Team China.
