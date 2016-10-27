Highlights | Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg shoots 64 to take lead at HSBC Champions
In the opening round of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Rikard Karlberg shot 64 to take a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler. Daniel Berger, Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Russell Knox sit two shots back at -6.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour