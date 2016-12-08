Highlights | Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly card 56 to lead the Franklin Templeton
In the opening round of the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly posted an impressive bogey-free 56 in the scramble format to set the early lead.
