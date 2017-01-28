Highlights | Snedeker, Rodgers share the 54 hole lead at Farmers
In the third round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker break from the crowded leaderboard to share the lead at 9-under overall.
