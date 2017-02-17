Highlights | Saunders and Vegas lead at rain-drenched Genesis Open

In the second round of the 2017 Genesis Open, heavy rain and winds caused play to be suspended for the remaining of the day at 12:18 p.m local time. Sam Saunders and Jhonattan Vegas currently hold the lead at 7 under.

Defending Champion Bubba Watson returns to Riviera Country club near Los Angeles, California for the Genesis Open. Last year, he secured a one-shot victory at 15-under par over Adam Scott and Jason Kokrak.

