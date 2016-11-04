Highlights | Rod Pampling nearly shoots a 59 at Shriners

In the opening round of the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rod Pampling’s birdie putt on No. 18 slides by the cup robbing him of his 59 and graciously taps for an 11-under 60.

