Highlights | Playoff to go one more day at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2016, Mackenzie Hughes, Henrik Norlander, Blayne Barber, and Camilo Villegas will return to continue the sudden-death playoff on Monday to determine the winner.
