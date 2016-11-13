Highlights | Pat Perez notches a comeback win at OHL Classic

In the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Pat Perez found rhythm early to move up the leaderboard and grab his second PGA TOUR title following a lengthy medical leave.

