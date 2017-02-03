Highlights | Matt Kuchar holds one-shot lead after Round 1 at Waste Management

In the opening round of 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar recorded 5 birdies and an eagle to card a bogey-free round. Kuchar is atop the leaderboard at 7-under par as defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele sit one shot back.

