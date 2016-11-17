Highlights | Mackenzie Hughes leads the way at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2016, Mackenzie Hughes posted a solid 9-under 61 and leads by one over Stewart Cink and Johnathan Byrd.
