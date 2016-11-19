Highlights | Mackenzie Hughes hangs onto the lead at The RSM Classic

Golf
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2016, Mackenzie Hughes, despite carding a triple bogey, carries a one-shot lead heading into the final round with a handful of players trailing close behind.

