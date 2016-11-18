Highlights | Mackenzie Hughes continues to hold lead at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2016, Mackenzie Hughes pushes his lead ahead by two with his 5-under 67 performance with Cheng Tsung Pan trailing.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet