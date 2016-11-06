Highlights | Lucas Glover goes low to take the lead at Shriners

In the third round of the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Lucas glover shoots a 6-under 65 to hold a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and Rod Pampling heading into the final round.

