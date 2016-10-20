Highlights | Keegan Bradley apart of a three-way tie at CIMB

In the opening round of the 2016 CIMB Classic, Derek Fathauer, Keegan Bradley, and Justin Thomas all went low to card an 8-under 64 and a share of the opening lead.

