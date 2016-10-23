Highlights | Justin Thomas successfully defends his title at CIMB
In the final round of the 2016 CIMB Classic, Justin Thomas was unstoppable as he lit the course up firing off a bogey-free 8-under 64 in route to defending his title and earning his second PGA TOUR career win.
