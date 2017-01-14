Highlights | Justin Thomas sets 36-hole record at Sony

Golf
In the opening round of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Justin Thomas backs up his historic 59 with a 64 to set the lowest opening 36-hole score and holds a five-shot lead.

