Highlights | Justin Thomas sets 36-hole record at Sony
In the opening round of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Justin Thomas backs up his historic 59 with a 64 to set the lowest opening 36-hole score and holds a five-shot lead.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet