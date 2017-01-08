Highlights | Justin Thomas secures the 54-hole lead at SBS
In the third round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas pushes ahead with a third-straight 67 and holds a 2-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama after 54 holes.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour