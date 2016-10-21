Highlights | Justin Thomas climbs into the solo lead at CIMB

In the second round of the 2016 CIMB Classic, Justin Thomas continues his excellent play to post a 6-under 66 and the solo lead with Anirban Lahiri two shots back.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour