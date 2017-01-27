Highlights | Justin Rose grabs a one-shot lead after Round 1 at Farmers

In the opening round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose carded a 7-under-par round to grab a one-stroke lead Canadian Adam Hadwin. After an up-and-down round, Tiger Woods birdied his final hole of the day to shoot 4-over par.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour