Highlights | Justin Rose grabs a one-shot lead after Round 1 at Farmers

In the opening round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose carded a 7-under-par round to grab a one-stroke lead Canadian Adam Hadwin. After an up-and-down round, Tiger Woods birdied his final hole of the day to shoot 4-over par.

