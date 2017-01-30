Highlights | Jon Rahm grabs first career win in style at Farmers
In the final round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm’s incredible birdie-eagle finish vaulted him into the top spot to earn his first career PGA TOUR win.
