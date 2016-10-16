Highlights | Johnson Wagner pulls ahead late at Safeway

Golf
In the third round of the 2016 Safeway Open, persistent rain moved in giving the players tougher conditions late in the day with Johnson Wagner taking hold of the clubhouse lead before play was suspended.

